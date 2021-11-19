Deals
5-year-old from Russellville injured in ATV accident

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One little guy has a lot of fight in him. A 5-year-old from Russellville is in the hospital after he was injured in an ATV accident on Wednesday.

Gunnar Rambo was transported to a hospital after being thrown off an ATV. According to his mother’s Facebook page, he is out of surgery and recovering at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

Gunnar suffered a broken right arm, but doctors say his CT scan came back good. Rambo also sustained some injuries to his nose, lip and teeth.

Gunnar Rambo and his mother, Jennifer Parson Rambo
Gunnar Rambo and his mother, Jennifer Parson Rambo(Jennifer Parson Rambo)

Years ago, 48 News reported when Rambo went through life-saving surgery. He suffers from a medical condition, best described as an abnormal connection between the esophagus, trachea, and stomach.

His mother tells WAFF it is a blessing her son is still here and she is thankful for all the prayers they have received.

“The shock is still there of knowing that we could have lost him because he did get thrown off a ranger in the highway. I mean, he could have gotten run over. It’s just a miracle of God he’s still with us,” said Rambo’s mother.

