United Launch Alliance responds to lawsuit filed by current, former contractors

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -We have an update on a class action lawsuit against United Launch Alliance in Decatur.

We told you last week, multiple former and current ULA contractors are suing for discrimination.

They say their religious and medical exemptions were denied.

ULA has now responded to the suit. The company asked the court to reject the employees’ request to keep them from being fired or placed on leave due to the vaccine mandate.

Some reasons given:

Allowing employees to work who are not vaccinated is putting other workers and visitors at risk.

And ULA says it doesn’t have to grant exemptions if doing so would cause an undue hardship and risk to public health.

We talked to the president of the local Labor union.

He says the union came to an agreement with ULA months ago, with the understanding they would accept religious exemptions.

“There was no concern about our health for the last two years and I mean that’s a harsh way of putting it but that’s the truth. The national security interest was more important. We’re just begging the company to do the right thing and fulfill their end of the bargain and allow these 13 employees to keep working and be tested,” David Story said.

ULA says about 26 people company wide refused to get the vaccine.

