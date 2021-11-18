Two men charged with murder in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are charged with murder after one man was found dead at a Huntsville apartment home on Saturday.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, 32-year-old Mannery Fletcher and 32-year-old Edward Pugh were charged with murder after 54-year-old Christopher Martin was found dead inside an apartment in the 4500 block of Foster Avenue.

Police responded to the apartment around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe the victim and suspects were acquaintances, and a physical altercation led to Martin’s death.

Police say Fletcher was taken into custody Tuesday evening and Pugh was apprehended Wednesday afternoon by HPD’s Anti-Crime Team.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.