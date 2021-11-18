Lane closure on Four Mile Post Rd. due to water installation work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will close Four Mile Post Road between Milestone Drive and New Life Drive for water installation work Thursday night.

Work will begin at 9 p.m.; the projected time of the closure is six to eight hours.

HU asks motorists traveling through the area to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. However, motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

If alternate routes are not available, motorists should prepare for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

