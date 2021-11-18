Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Lane closure on Four Mile Post Rd. due to water installation work

Read more below on the traffic disruption
Read more below on the traffic disruption(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will close Four Mile Post Road between Milestone Drive and New Life Drive for water installation work Thursday night.

Work will begin at 9 p.m.; the projected time of the closure is six to eight hours.

HU asks motorists traveling through the area to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. However, motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

If alternate routes are not available, motorists should prepare for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Joe Lindley
Man arrested for murder in connection to Hartselle stabbing
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Left: Mannery Fletcher, Right: Edward Pugh
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville
Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson
Sheffield officer hired as private investigator for murder suspect
Killen man killed in tractor rollover accident

Latest News

1 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on I-565
Investigation leads Lawrence County deputies to multiple illegal snakes in a home
‘We Aim Higher’ foundation hosting turkey giveaway in Town Creek, Hazel Green
Draft rules for Alabama physicians to recommend use of medical cannabis