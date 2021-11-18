Thursday Morning Forecast

Deals
Today
Today(WAFF48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s. A few lingering clouds will build in the next few hours bringing rain to N. Alabama. From the 60s overnight into the 50s around sunrise, we will see temperatures fall throughout the day… all thanks to gusty winds.

The cold front sweeping through looks to be a quick one with the rain pushing out by the afternoon today and leaving behind cool dry air. Into the 30s overnight into your Friday morning.

We will stay cold and dry for the next few days with temperatures trending below normal. Sunday we will see temps bounce back and the rain return.

Highs look consistently cool as we go into the following week, so get ready to bundle up!

