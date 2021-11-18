Sheffield officer hired as private investigator for murder suspect

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sheffield Police Officer, who was shot twice during October’s officer-involved shooting, was hired as a private investigator by murder suspect, Brian Martin.

According to Sheffield Police Officer Lt. Max Dotson, he was hired as a private investigator nearly a year and a half ago by the very same man who’s accused of shooting him.

Brian Martin is accused of shooting his friend William Mealback Jr. and throwing his body out of his truck on Oct. 1. Investigators say Martin then led police on a chase through Muscle Shoals and opened fire on police, killing Sgt. Nick Risner and hitting Lt. Dotson twice. However, Lt. Dotson’s bulletproof vest saved his life.

According to Dotson, he was cleared to have a second job as a licensed private investigator. He was a private investigator for Martin for three months. However, Lt. Dotson did not provide details on what he was hired for due to confidentiality purposes.

Lt. Dotson also told 48 News he did not know that Martin was behind the wheel during the chase.

On Oct. 6, Lt. Dotson sued Brian Martin for damages. According to court documents, Lt. Dotson suffered physical harm and mental anguish following the shooting. It is unclear how this will impact both the civil and criminal cases involving Dotson and Martin.

