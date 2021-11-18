One person killed in stabbing incident in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in Hartselle Wednesday evening.

According to Lt. Alan McDearmond with the Hartselle Police Department, one person is dead following the stabbing incident. Police are on the scene of Woodall Street and Corsbie Street.

The Morgan County coroner just arrived at the scene. Stick with 48 News as we gather more information on this incident.

