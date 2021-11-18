Deals
One person killed in stabbing incident in Hartselle

(WPTA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in Hartselle Wednesday evening.

According to Lt. Alan McDearmond with the Hartselle Police Department, one person is dead following the stabbing incident. Police are on the scene of Woodall Street and Corsbie Street.

The Morgan County coroner just arrived at the scene. Stick with 48 News as we gather more information on this incident.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

