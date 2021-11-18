Limestone County community breaks ground for new Buc-ee’s

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, the Limestone County community had a groundbreaking ceremony for the giant convenience store and travel destination, Buc-ee’s!

“This is truly a destination spot, something that we’ve worked on for probably worked on for well over a year a today we’re making it happen,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

The $35 million investment will occupy nearly 54,000 square feet and offer around 200 jobs. Buc-ee’s CEO Beaver Aplin was there and says the store will be a wonderful addition to Limestone County.

“This is our fourth location in Alabama so obviously we like this state and we look forward to being here. We think this store will do wonderful as the others have. We’re a family-friendly business and we try to cater for the traveling public although we always want the local business as well,” said Aplin.

Marks says this truly attests to the growth Limestone County is experiencing, and there’s more growth to come.

“The economic impact of not only this, but what will spin-off of this will be amazing in the next two or three years. Stay tuned, you’re not going to recognize this interchange here at exit 247,” said Marks.

Aplin says the goal is to have the store complete before next Christmas, so around a year of construction.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.