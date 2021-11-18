Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Limestone County community breaks ground for new Buc-ee’s

“This is truly a destination spot, something that we’ve worked on for probably worked on for well over a year a today we’re making it happen,”
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, the Limestone County community had a groundbreaking ceremony for the giant convenience store and travel destination, Buc-ee’s!

“This is truly a destination spot, something that we’ve worked on for probably worked on for well over a year a today we’re making it happen,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

The $35 million investment will occupy nearly 54,000 square feet and offer around 200 jobs. Buc-ee’s CEO Beaver Aplin was there and says the store will be a wonderful addition to Limestone County.

“This is our fourth location in Alabama so obviously we like this state and we look forward to being here. We think this store will do wonderful as the others have. We’re a family-friendly business and we try to cater for the traveling public although we always want the local business as well,” said Aplin.

Marks says this truly attests to the growth Limestone County is experiencing, and there’s more growth to come.

“The economic impact of not only this, but what will spin-off of this will be amazing in the next two or three years. Stay tuned, you’re not going to recognize this interchange here at exit 247,” said Marks.

Aplin says the goal is to have the store complete before next Christmas, so around a year of construction.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
FBI looking for John Doe 45
FBI looking for man who may have information on identity of child sexual assault victim
Employee killed in workplace incident
Fatal stabbing in Hartselle
Man arrested for murder in connection to Hartselle stabbing
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Cold front moving in Thursday
Man charged with attempted murder after officer-involved shooting in Gurley
Charges reduced for man accused in officer involved shooting
Left: Mannery Fletcher, Right: Edward Pugh
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville
Billy Joe Lindley
Man arrested for murder in connection to Hartselle stabbing