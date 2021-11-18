Deals
Jackson County basketball coach allegedly pushes student after game

Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A basketball coach at Hollywood Elementary School is under investigation after he allegedly pushed a student on the opposing team following a game on Monday.

WAFF 48 is told the incident involved a student, administrator and parents in Jackson County. 48 News received a police report from a parent involving the altercation at Macedonia Elementary.

According to the Jackson County Superintendent, Kevin Dukes, the school district is aware of the incident and is currently investigating it.

