Decatur woman arrested on drug charges
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested on drug charges after authorities found her in possession of meth and cocaine Wednesday night.
According to DPD, investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics unit stopped 36-year-old Cristin Danielle Butler, of Decatur for a traffic violation on 11th Avenue.
Investigators found Butler to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Butler was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
She was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $2,600 bond.
