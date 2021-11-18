Decatur woman arrested on drug charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested on drug charges after authorities found her in possession of meth and cocaine Wednesday night.

According to DPD, investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics unit stopped 36-year-old Cristin Danielle Butler, of Decatur for a traffic violation on 11th Avenue.

Investigators found Butler to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Butler was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

She was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $2,600 bond.

