Crime of the Week: the credit card caper

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Most people have heard about co-workers stealing each other’s lunches, but one suspect took things a bit further. If you can spot him, you may be able to buy lunch for the whole office.

Here is an example of why you should never let your guard down, even when you’re at work. If you can help the Crime Stoppers solve this credit card caper and set yourself up, for a four-figure reward.

A Huntsville woman tells police that her debit card was stolen while she was at work on Aug. 3. Surveillance video shows a man using the stolen card at a Home Depot. The card was also used at a Mapco before the victim turned the card off. Let the Crime Stoppers know if you can identify this hard-charging criminal.

Malcolm Dewayne Barnes is wanted for Criminal Mischief. Police say he jumped up and down on his victim’s car.

Katie Devanna Phipps is charged with Theft of Property. Officers say she stole her roommate’s car while her roommate was sleeping.

Zachery Cody Cryer is accused of forging several checks throughout Madison County using a local business account. Cryer is wanted for Theft by Deception.

Charles William Knight, needs to answer to a charge of Identity Theft after taking a picture. Investigators say he used his victim’s debit card number, after taking the card numbers from a photo of the card.

If your tip leads police to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. You can call 53-CRIME, text or email your tips.

