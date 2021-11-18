Crews work to replace bridge on Brashiers Chapel Road

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Relief is near for residents in Arab who’ve detoured because of a damaged bridge.

The Brashiers Chapel Road bridge is almost ready for people to drive over it again; after flooding damaged it last month.

Michelle Harvey has lived on Brashiers Chapel Road for 55 years and was concerned about the safety of the bridge.

“The only concerns were the flooding, never that the bridge might fall. My brothers said they remember the water coming over the bridge before I was born, but in the 55 years I’ve ever seen it come over the bridge,” said Harvey.

Since the closure, Harvey said the detour has added time and gas money to get around it.

“It adds mileage to everywhere you need to go; the fire departments have to go two and a half miles extra to get over to the fire department, and it’s very concerning. We’re really excited that’s it’s finally going to get done.”

On Wednesday, crews came out to replace the bridge with metal inserts, gravel, and dirt.

The total cost is around $170,000, according to Marshall County District 1 Commissioner Ronnie Shumate.

He said it is his goal to get the bridge replaced as soon as possible.

“We put about 15 loads of gravel back in it to build a base. You got to have a good base to set this thing on so it is secure. It’s a quarter to a half-inch thick aluminum, and it’s bolted with 12-inch bolts, and it’s going to be very secure when we get this thing done,” said Shumate.

Shumate said his goal is to have the bridge back open before Thanksgiving or by Christmas. According to Shumate the state had to reach 8.1 million in flood damages to receive FEMA funding.

Marshall County reached its goal of just over $440,0000. However, Cullman and St. Clair did not. At last word, all repairs will be paid for using general funds.

