Cold front moving in Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cold front will sweep across the area Thursday morning and drop temperatures back into the 40s by the afternoon.

Rain will move in early Thursday morning. We will start the day with temperatures around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will be falling the rest of the day behind the front. We will start Friday morning below freezing. Friday and Saturday afternoon look great with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain returns late Sunday into Monday morning.

An early look at Thanksgiving has us watching a developing storm system that could make for a wet holiday weekend in North Alabama.

