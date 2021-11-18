Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Cold front moving in Thursday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cold front will sweep across the area Thursday morning and drop temperatures back into the 40s by the afternoon.

Rain will move in early Thursday morning. We will start the day with temperatures around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will be falling the rest of the day behind the front. We will start Friday morning below freezing. Friday and Saturday afternoon look great with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain returns late Sunday into Monday morning.

An early look at Thanksgiving has us watching a developing storm system that could make for a wet holiday weekend in North Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
FBI looking for John Doe 45
FBI looking for man who may have information on identity of child sexual assault victim
Employee killed in workplace incident
Fatal stabbing in Hartselle
Man arrested for murder in connection to Hartselle stabbing
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

Buc-ee's groundbreaking in Limestone County
Limestone County community breaks ground for new Buc-ee’s
Man charged with attempted murder after officer-involved shooting in Gurley
Charges reduced for man accused in officer involved shooting
Left: Mannery Fletcher, Right: Edward Pugh
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville
Billy Joe Lindley
Man arrested for murder in connection to Hartselle stabbing