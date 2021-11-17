Unseasonably warm 70s today with breezy winds

Areas of patchy fog will start off your Wednesday morning with mild temps in the low to middle 50s, fog will be most widespread in the higher elevations of NE Alabama.

Today will be mostly sunny with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Winds will be breezy with SW winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times. A weak cold front will move in from the NW late tonight into early Thursday morning. Light rain showers will form along the cold front with very little rainfall accumulation around a tenth to quarter inch. Showers will end early Thursday afternoon with temperatures falling quickly behind the cold front passage.

Skies will rapidly clear behind the front with colder and drier air surging into the Tennessee Valley. Friday morning lows will be chilly in the middle 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. The weekend looks cool as well with Saturday and Sunday temps in the upper 50s, light scattered showers will develop Sunday evening into early Monday.

An early look at Thanksgiving week shows cooler high temps in the 50s with rain showers possible for Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping.

