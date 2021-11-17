Oakwood University Celebrates 125 of service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oakwood University is celebrating 125 years of educating young minds.

Multiple events were held on campus today to celebrate this historical milestone. On November 16, a time capsule was buried on the campus by Jacobs Memorial Silos Plaza. It will be dug up on the 150th Anniversary of Oakwood University in the year 20-46.

“We have a time capsule and in this time capsule, we have articles and materials, just different representations of Oakwood during this era. The goal is in 25 years when we celebrate our 150th anniversary of Oakwood university we will dig this time capsule up and just see the memories of where and how God has brought us so far,” said Director of Student Services, Raymond King.

The day ended with a huge firework show, but that was just the start of the celebration.

Other events have been planned for the year-long 125th-anniversary celebration, which will span the entire school year.

