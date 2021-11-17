Deals
Northbound lanes of Whitesburg Drive closed due to service line maintenance

Read more below on the traffic disruption
(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Water Operations have closed both northbound lanes of Whitesburg Drive between Garland Avenue and Woodland Avenue for service line maintenance on Wednesday.

According to HU lanes are expected to be closed for two to four hours.

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

