New Creekside Development coming to Bridgeport

By Stefante Randall
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WAFF) - New construction is coming to the Jackson County town of Bridgeport, along Highway 72.

For the past 14 years, developer Phil Rowland has had the vision to develop a mix-use development in the city of Bridgeport.

Now that vision is a reality. The Creekside Development is located along Highway 72 and will include apartments, a hospital, and a storage facility.

“When we did the hospital, we had to do a performance, and there are probably about 27,000 people that live within in 15 minutes of this site right here, so we can be the primary destination of that population,” said Developer Phil Rowland.

Rowland said so far, 16 apartments have been constructed and they have plans to build 50 more, which will help with the housing demand and workforce.

City Councilman and Creekside Property Manager Barry Hughes said he is excited for the joint efforts made by city officials to help generate more revenue and growth to the area.

“Working with the mayor, working with the city clerk and also the county and the chamber. We try to get out in our area and bring industries, and this is big, and this is the biggest thing I have ever seen,” said Hughes.

Rowland said the construction of the hospital should be completed in a few months.

Rowland said the next phase would include a travel center or a restaurant.

It will take a few years to finish the phase.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

