NCAC, multidisciplinary agencies sign updated Interagency Agreement

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Child abuse cases increase each day and unfortunately some of those cases happen in our own backyard. But, there are people behind investigating those cases at the local level who are committed to holding individuals who harm children, accountable.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16 the National Children’s Advocacy Center (NCAC) and its multidisciplinary team (MDT) partners signed an updated Interagency Agreement which provides the structure for their collaborative work.

MDT partners include the Huntsville Police Department, Madison Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Department of Human Resources, Crisis Services of North Alabama, Dr. Mark Sapp, and Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

Just last year, this team investigated nearly 1,500 child abuse cases in Madison County alone. Today was a pledge of sorts among the agencies to continue to fight for children who have been abused.

“We work very compassionately with all of our clients to make sure they are receiving all the services they need. Everything from forensics interviews to find out what did or did not happen to a child, medical exams, victim advocacy, evidence-based therapy, all that provided right here in one convenient, child-friendly place,” said NCAC Executive Director Chris Newlin.

This agreement signing has happened every year since the National Children’s Advocacy Center was founded in 1985, but was postponed due to the pandemic last year.

It is now a model for the country and internationally on child abuse response.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

