Minor injuries after train hits car

A car was hit by a train Wednesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that a train hit a car Wednesday morning causing minor injuries to one.

Witnesses say a woman tried to go around the train barrier as it was approaching and was promptly hit by the oncoming train. Luckily, she only sustained minor injuries but her car was damaged very severely.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ryland Pike and Jordan Road shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

