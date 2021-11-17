Man found shot to death on a park bench in Avondale

Deals
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A homicide investigation is underway at Avondale Park after a man’s body was found Wednesday morning.

Police say they received a call around 5 a.m. of a man sitting unresponsive on a park bench.

Upon arrival they discovered the man’s body sitting on a bench, shot and killed with a single gunshot.

Birmingham Police is asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

