Man found shot to death on a park bench in Avondale
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A homicide investigation is underway at Avondale Park after a man’s body was found Wednesday morning.
Police say they received a call around 5 a.m. of a man sitting unresponsive on a park bench.
Upon arrival they discovered the man’s body sitting on a bench, shot and killed with a single gunshot.
Birmingham Police is asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.