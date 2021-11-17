Deals
Madison Fire Department mourns loss of beloved retired Driver

Michael Scott Smith
Michael Scott Smith(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire & Rescue is mourning the loss of their retired Driver Michael Scott Smith.

According to the Madison Fire & Rescue, Smith passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the age of 58 after battling health issues for several years.

Smith was hired in the fall of 1984 and quickly rose to the rank of Driver/Engineer/EMT where he would master his position before retiring after 30 years of service to the city of Madison in 2014.

He witnessed the city of Madison go from one fire station to three fire stations during his career. Smith also served on the truck purchasing committee for almost 15 years up until his retirement.

Prior to retiring, Smith would see his oldest son Bryant become a second-generation firefighter for Madison Fire & Rescue where he currently serves in the role of Driver/Engineer/Paramedic. Smith is survived by his wife: Laura, sons: Bryant and Grant, two daughters-in-law, two grandchildren, his mother, two sisters and one brother.

The Madison Fire & Rescue team says Smith will be missed in their department and community.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

