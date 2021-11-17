Lauderdale County man killed in tractor rollover accident

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man died Tuesday after his tractor rolled him over.

According to Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker, 60-year-old Larry Comer was driving on the side of a creek bank when one of the rear wheels slipped into a creek, which caused the tractor to overturn.

Officials say the accident occurred on Comer’s property on County Road 33 in the Killen area.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.