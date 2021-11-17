Deals
Ivey announces new leadership roles for 3 within governor’s office

File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is announcing a shift of some personnel in her office following the recent promotion of Liz Filmore to the position of chief of staff. Ivey said two office veterans, as well as her new finance director, will take on key leadership roles in the coming days.

State Finance Director Bill Poole will state in his current position but will add the title of senior advisor within the administration.

“Bill’s first priority will continue to be to serve in the role of finance director, which carries a tremendous responsibility on its own,” Ivey said, “but as we are working to develop our long-range strategic blueprint for Alabama for the next few years, both Liz and I recognize we couldn’t find a better person to lean on for advice and input than Bill Poole.”

Also being elevated are Nathan Lindsay, who is the governor’s current director of appointments, and Brooks McClendon, the governor’s senate liaison in the Legislative Affairs Office.

Both Lindsay and McClendon will take on roles as deputy chief of staff, though Brooks will remain a senate liaison through the upcoming legislative session.

