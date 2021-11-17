Deals
‘I do not accept hard-working Americans paying more for gas’: Biden asked FTC to examine why prices at the pump aren’t going down

(KLTV)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a White House tweet sent out Wednesday morning, President Biden asked the FTC to examine why prices at the pump aren’t going down, despite declining oil and gas prices.

President Biden said, “I do not accept hard-working Americans paying more for gas because of anti-competitive or otherwise potentially illegal conduct.”

The tweet included this letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission:

President Biden's letter to the FTC
President Biden's letter to the FTC(The White House/Twitter)

A AAA of Alabama spokesperson said we’re down a couple of cents in Alabama.

Click here to check the prices in your area.

