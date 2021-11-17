‘I do not accept hard-working Americans paying more for gas’: Biden asked FTC to examine why prices at the pump aren’t going down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a White House tweet sent out Wednesday morning, President Biden asked the FTC to examine why prices at the pump aren’t going down, despite declining oil and gas prices.

President Biden said, “I do not accept hard-working Americans paying more for gas because of anti-competitive or otherwise potentially illegal conduct.”

President Biden has asked the FTC to examine why prices at the pump aren’t going down, despite declining oil and gas prices.



“I do not accept hard-working Americans paying more for gas because of anti-competitive or otherwise potentially illegal conduct.” — @POTUS pic.twitter.com/JBaSYg9WmI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 17, 2021

The tweet included this letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission:

President Biden's letter to the FTC (The White House/Twitter)

A AAA of Alabama spokesperson said we’re down a couple of cents in Alabama.

Click here to check the prices in your area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.