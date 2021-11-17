Huntsville Hospital child Covid-19 clinic update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have a child who is at least five years old, Huntsville Hospital has the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for him or her, all you have to do is sign up!

There’s a clinic at John Hunt Park, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2pm to 6pm where kids five to 11 years old can get the vaccine.

Parents and kids WAFF talked to, are grateful for the clinic.

“We just really feel that this is the way to be the safest they can possibly be and we feel safer as a family with everyone being vaccinated,” said Huntsville mother Beth Partain.

Beth has three children between the ages of five and eleven.

Six year-old Thomas is happy to get his vaccine today.

“I want to get my vaccine so I can do the things that I really want to,” said Thomas Partain.

The President of Huntsville Hospital Tracy Doughty ordered 2,400 doses of the child vaccine.

He say based on the current trends, it might be enough to get us through the year.

“People are very cautious when it comes to their children, so I know a lot of parents who I talked to and their on a wait and see approach. They’re going to wait and see how the first week or so goes, before they sign their child up, so we’re not panicking,” said Doughty.

As of Tuesday, November 16th, there are less than 40 people in Huntsville Hospital battling Covid-19, but Doughty says that number can easily go up after holidays and Thanksgiving is next week.

He recommend more people, regardless of age, to roll up their sleeve, if you’re eligible to get the vaccine.

“We worry with the holidays, people will get together and not take those safety practices that they’ve normally done. We worry there will be unvaccinated people around and not wearing masks and doing those things we should do,” said Doughty.

On Tuesday, about 80 children were vaccinated at the clinic.

If you want your child to be next, you have to register on the Huntsville Hospital website.

