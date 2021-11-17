Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will hold a community briefing Wednesday.

The meeting will begin at noon in the first floor chambers of Huntsville City Hall. Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz and Pediatric ER Medical Director at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children Dr. Jessica Branscome.

WAFF 48 News will live stream the briefing in the video above and you can join in on the discussion at our official Facebook page here.

