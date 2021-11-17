Deals
Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will hold a community briefing Wednesday.

The meeting will begin at noon in the first floor chambers of Huntsville City Hall. Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz and Pediatric ER Medical Director at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children Dr. Jessica Branscome.

WAFF 48 News will live stream the briefing in the video above and you can join in on the discussion at our official Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

