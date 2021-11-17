Home for a hero groundbreaking ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local military hero will soon have a new house thanks to Grammy award winning singer Lee Greenwood.

WAFF attended Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony in Athens, for SFC Scott Barkalow.

”We build these homes for wounded warriors, heling a hero vets a soldier and then we ask the solider, where do you want to live?,” said singer Lee Greenwood.

Last month, during the Lee Greenwood Tribute Concert at the VBC, it was announced two soldiers from the Tennessee Valley would receive a free home thanks to the organization Helping A Hero.

Wednesday’s patriotic groundbreaking ceremony in Athens, was for Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, retired SFC Scott Barkalow.

“It’s incredible, home for heroes, can’t say enough good things about them. I had no idea this was going to happen and now it’s changed my world,” said SFC Barklow.

Sgt. Barkalow lost his leg in battle while serving in Afghanistan.

Lee Greenwood teamed up with several organizations to return the favor.

“Helping A Hero has built over 100 homes in 24 states. We are so thrilled to be doing our first home right here in Alabama,” said Helping A Hero founder Meredith Iler.

In less than a year, the plot of land will turn into a dream home for SFC Barkalow and his wife Tina.

“I don’t have any handrails to get to the bathroom, you’re always trying to balance and make it there safely. But I know this house will have all that stuff,” said Sgt. Barkalow.

“We’ve changed the plan up, widen halls, open doors, wheel under countertops, and so forth to fit their needs and some other custom features they like,” said Breland President Wes Alford.

Members of Helping a Hero say within the next two years, 100 more homes will be built for heroes just like SFC Scott Barkalow, across the country.

The founder of Bass Pro has agreed to pay for 25 percent of them.

If you would like to donate to Helping A Hero, use this link. https://helping-a-hero.revv.co/100homes-website-home

