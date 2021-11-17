Glass ends historic Bulldogs career Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Aqeel Glass will finish his career Saturday against Arkansas Pine-Bluff as the greatest Quarterback in the history of Alabama A&M Football. The St Louis, Missouri native will call it a career after the final game of his collegiate career Saturday at Louis Crews Stadium.

“He’s been a great leader on and off the field, Alabama A&M Bulldogs Head Coach Connell Maynor said during his weekly press conference “He really wasn’t very vocal when he got here. He had to kinda be taught on how to be more vocal. And as well got better he got better, it’ just came natural for him. When we first got here, he would say, coach, he just ran the wrong route. he did this. He would want us to say something to him, but as we went on, we would say, OK, well tell them. Tell them that he ran the wrong route and you won’t throw him the football if he does it again, and he started doing that and he started taking control.”

Glass became the full-time starter in Head Coach Connell Maynor’s first season on the Hill in 2018. He threw for 2,421 yards and 20 Touchdowns.

“My sophomore year I started, my first year as a full-time starter, I got my feet under me, I got my feet wet, and my junior year the game just slowed down,” Glass said. Things got a lot easier, I started to check things, seeing what the defense is doing. That’s when the light went on for me, When I knew for me, I could become a good player.”

During the next two seasons, Glass took his game to historic levels. During his junior campaign he threw for 3,600 yards and 32 Touchdowns. His senior season will go down as historic for the Bulldogs program. 1,355 passing yards and 16 Touchdowns in a five game Senior season, leading the Bulldogs to a SWAC Championship, and the HBCU National Championship. He was named the SWAC Player of The Year, the BoxToRow National Player of The Year, the Deacon Jones HBCU player of The Year and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, the Heisman for the Football Championship Subdivision.

“He had a great career and made me a better football coach, Connell Maynor added. “I tell players all the time, I wish you all go to the NFL, if all Ya’ll go to the NFL that means I’m a great football coach, and I’m gonna win a lot of football games. So Aqeel Glass has made me a great football coach.”

Graduate Senior Quarterback Aqeel Glass has shattered modern Division One records for Alabama A&M. (WAFF)

“I hope to be remembered as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play at Alabama A&M,” Glass said. “I want the guys behind me to say, hey, we were in this (quarterback) room with him. We know what he can do, and they know that they are better than me. I hope the future recruits see that, and they can take this team to the next level. It’s all about building on what was before. You know guys before me set this program up. you know I did what I did, I took this program to the next level, and I hope other guys take it to the next level. it’s about progressing this program to the top not only in the SWAC but in the FCS.”

