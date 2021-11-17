Firefighter injured in Albertville house fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A firefighter with Albertville Fire and Rescue was injured Wednesday afternoon while battling a fire at a home on Hustleville Road.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, the firefighter was transported to UAB Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Fire Chief Ennis said the homeowner was not injured but came home and found smoke around 2 p.m.

Albertville house fire (WAFF)

A pet dog died due to the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

