Firefighter injured in Albertville house fire

Albertville house fire
Albertville house fire(Albertville Fire and Rescue)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A firefighter with Albertville Fire and Rescue was injured Wednesday afternoon while battling a fire at a home on Hustleville Road.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, the firefighter was transported to UAB Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Fire Chief Ennis said the homeowner was not injured but came home and found smoke around 2 p.m.

Albertville house fire
Albertville house fire(WAFF)

A pet dog died due to the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

