Downtown Rescue Mission in need of turkey donations for annual Thanksgiving boxes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Downtown Rescue Rescue is in urgent need of turkeys to fill their annual Thanksgiving boxes.

Each year the Downtown Rescue Mission gives away turkey boxes to those in need of a Thanksgiving meal. Each box can feed a family of four to six people. However, this year the Downtown Rescue Mission may not be able to fill all the boxes needed in the community.

The Downtown Rescue Mission said they are still in need of turkeys, dinner rolls and stuffing. Turkey donations can be dropped off until Nov. 19, before 9 p.m.

Downtown Rescue Mission has served homeless individuals in north Alabama and the surrounding area since 1975. Monetary donations can be made at downtownrescuemission.org or mailed to 1400 Evangel Drive, Huntsville, AL 35816.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.