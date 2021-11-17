Cullman County DA announces arrests for theft of public funds

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock and Sheriff Matt Gentry announced two people were arrested after an investigation was opened into the theft of public funds.

Shannon James and Leslie Johnson have been arrested on felony charges concerning the theft of public funds from the Town of Garden City.

The arrests come after a nearly three-month investigation by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Ethics Commission and the DA’s Office. The investigation revealed James and Johnson, who were both former employees of the town, stole more than $200,000 from the town by forging checks, making fraudulent debit/credit card purchases and fabricating work time.

James is charged with two felony ethics violations, aggravated theft of public funds and six counts of possession of forged instrument 3rd degree. Leslie Johnson is charged with two felony ethics violations, aggravated theft of public funds and three counts of possession of forged instrument 3rd degree.

At the request of the District Attorney’s Office, investigators submitted a bail request. A judge will determine the suspects’ bond amounts.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

