Bell showcases new military aircraft designs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Billions of dollars are on the line, as two companies in Huntsville compete for the Army’s business.

Monday, November 15th we showed you aircraft employees with Lockheed Martin Sikorsky want to build for the military.

This story is about the aircraft Bell wants to build, only one company will get the big contract.

It’s not a secret the military is looking for new and improved aircraft in their fleet of vehicles.

The Bell 360 Invictus, is one of the potential solutions for the Army.

“There’s nothing that can compete in this space with the kind of range and reach that you can have with this aircraft. Speed, range, being able to give the customer what they want,” said Bell Vice President Keith Flail.

Full mock-ups of the Bell 360 Invictus, which is the smaller aircraft that can be used to drop missiles in combat and the B280 Valor, which has seats to carry members of the military during battle are at the Army Aviation Trade Show at the VBC in Huntsville.

“This aircraft here is the next generation tilt rotor aircraft, so if gives you the speed and range that you can’t get out of a typical edge-wise rotor system and we’ve been on this proof campaign with the Army to show that this is the right aircraft for them,” said Flail.

Bell has an office in Huntsville and employees say if their designs are selected, it will help and benefit us in the Tennessee Valley.

“We see this as one of our hubs for hiring. Not everybody that is associated with the design and build of these aircraft needs to be in Texas. We have hired a lot of key talent here in the Huntsville area,” said Flail.

“Bell is currently competing with Lockheed Martin Sikorsky and the Army will be making decisions about which aircraft to build in the near future.

