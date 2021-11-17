Athens residents say U.S. 31 resurfacing is causing damage to cars

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every day thousands of cars travel up and down Highway 31. Currently, a resurfacing project for the highway is underway and some of you in Athens say it is damaging your cars.

”Rubbing tires, ruining rims, even car parts like bumpers.”

Athens resident, Shyanne Hunter says that damage is caused by the current repaving on Highway 31 in Athens. She’s not alone.

“I know a couple of people have lost axels. Our alignments are all messed up.”

She says she’s even losing sleep.

“I am having to leave an hour earlier,” said Hunter.

The Alabama Department of Transportation Spokesperson, Seth Burkett says right now workers are present from 8 a-m to 2 p-m due to cold weather.

If you are having issues you can report them to ALDOT.

“If you have a complaint about this, some kind of concern we always welcome the public to reach out to us and one of the best ways to do that is to go to our website and report a road concern. That will take you through the steps to find out what kind of concern you have so it is directed to the appropriate parties,” said Burkett.

Several people expressed concern about the slow pace of the project. WAFF took that concern to Burkett.

“It is based on funding. We have the availability of the finds and then when the contractor is able to go to work is on a smaller scale the timing of what the project is,” said Burkett.

The contractor for the project, Rogers Group is 7 weeks into resurfacing 31 and is nearing completion.

“They are working on the inside turn lanes and crossovers, getting those paved. They will follow that up working on outside turn lanes, intersections, and driveways,” said Burkett.

Burkett says the project could be completed next week. However, if there are weather delays it should be done by the week after Thanksgiving.

To help prevent any chance of damage it is always a good idea to slow down.

