Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Alabama 168 to detour for bridge replacement near Boaz

By Stefante Randall
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Short Creek Road was closed by ALDOT officials to prepare for a bridge replacement nearby Highway 431.

ALDOT Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said the bridge was built in 1948 and is in serious need of upgrades. Burkett said the project cost $3.5 million and was paid for by federal and state funding with the Bridge Builders of Alabama.

WAFF 48 is told crews would replace the bridge with a longer and wider bridge, which is safer for drivers.

As a result, all motorists traveling on Alabama 168 between Boaz and Killpatrick will be rerouted on to U.S. 431 northbound, then to Alabama 75 northbound to Alabama 68 eastbound, and back to Alabama 168.

He said the westbound detour is Alabama 68 westbound to Alabama 75 southbound to U.S 431 southbound to Albertville.

Business owner Jose Pascual is located near Alabama 168 and said he’s seen an influx of traffic at his convenience store since opening up six months ago and with the detour.

“I would say probably, a good 20 people would stop by since we opened up by now with the detour we have about 10 to 20 more people coming in to buy food and drinks from us, or they just come to see what we have,” said Pascual.

ALDOT officials said the project could take up to a year to be completed.

Drivers should use caution and take detours.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee killed in workplace incident
Toney man killed in wreck
Toney man killed in Sunday afternoon wreck
Source: WAFF
Remembering the Airport Road tornado 32 years later
Jordan Nelson and Brandon Allison were arrested by Florence Police for assault.
Police arrest two men connected to assault
Crash kills one in Morgan County

Latest News

The Downtown Rescue Mission is giving away 800 turkey boxes.
Downtown Rescue Mission in need of turkey donations for annual Thanksgiving boxes
On November 17, Bradley Pugh was shot 16 times by Huntsville Police after an hours long...
One year later: Mother of man killed in stand off with Huntsville police speaks on mental health
NCAC signing ceremony
NCAC, multidisciplinary agencies sign updated Interagency Agreement
Michael Scott Smith
Madison Fire and Rescue mourns loss of beloved retired driver