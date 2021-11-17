Alabama 168 to detour for bridge replacement near Boaz

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Short Creek Road was closed by ALDOT officials to prepare for a bridge replacement nearby Highway 431.

ALDOT Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said the bridge was built in 1948 and is in serious need of upgrades. Burkett said the project cost $3.5 million and was paid for by federal and state funding with the Bridge Builders of Alabama.

WAFF 48 is told crews would replace the bridge with a longer and wider bridge, which is safer for drivers.

As a result, all motorists traveling on Alabama 168 between Boaz and Killpatrick will be rerouted on to U.S. 431 northbound, then to Alabama 75 northbound to Alabama 68 eastbound, and back to Alabama 168.

He said the westbound detour is Alabama 68 westbound to Alabama 75 southbound to U.S 431 southbound to Albertville.

Business owner Jose Pascual is located near Alabama 168 and said he’s seen an influx of traffic at his convenience store since opening up six months ago and with the detour.

“I would say probably, a good 20 people would stop by since we opened up by now with the detour we have about 10 to 20 more people coming in to buy food and drinks from us, or they just come to see what we have,” said Pascual.

ALDOT officials said the project could take up to a year to be completed.

Drivers should use caution and take detours.

