A Windy Wednesday on the way.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala, (WAFF) - Unseasonably warm through Wednesday night. A cold front will sweep across the area Thursday morning and drop temperatures back into the 40s by the afternoon.

Ahead of the front a strong south wind will gust to near 30 mph and push temperatures into the middle to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. Rain will move in early Thursday morning. High temperatures will be in the morning on Thursday.

Temperatures will be falling the rest of the day behind the front. Friday and Saturday look great with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain returns late Sunday night into Monday morning.

An early look at Thanksgiving has us watching a developing storm system that could make for a wet holiday weekend in North Alabama. Have a great night. Brad Travis WAFF 48 First Alert Weather

