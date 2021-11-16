Unseasonably warm 70s today & Wednesday

We are starting off this Tuesday morning with mild temps in the 50s and a steady southerly breeze.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the afternoon thanks to the southwesterly breeze, winds will occasionally gust up to 20 miles per hour with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mainly clear skies remain in place overnight with lows staying mild again in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be another sunny day with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

A weak cold front will move in from the NW late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Light rain showers will form along the cold front with very little rainfall accumulation around a tenth to quarter inch. Showers will end early Thursday afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies will rapidly clear behind the front with colder and drier air surging into the Tennessee Valley.

Friday morning lows will be chilly in the middle 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. The weekend looks cool as well with Saturday and Sunday temps in the upper 50s, light scattered showers may develop Sunday.

