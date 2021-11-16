Deals
Traffic Alert: Left lane blocked on I-565 East

Left lane blocked on I-565 East(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - For anyone heading into work this morning you should know about a traffic alert before you head out the door.

The left lane is blocked on I-565 East between exit 8 and exit 9. This is due to a four-vehicle crash.

Police have the scene under control and no one appears injured but traffic is moving slowly on the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

