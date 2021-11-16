Deals
Thank Alabama Teachers Week; teachers feeling unappreciated

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday is the first day of “Thank Alabama Teachers Week.”

The state department of education is asking everyone to show their appreciation for the teachers in their lives, but as we’ve been reporting, many teachers are not feeling appreciated across the Valley.

Beverly Sims, district three director for the Alabama Education Association tells us the messages to her came pouring in when teachers received the email, informing them it is Thank Alabama Teachers Week. She says it made them furious.

Sims said you can put anything in writing, but the teachers she’s speaking to say they’re at the end of their rope. She represents teachers in the Madison City and Madison County Schools districts.

She says for the last several months she’s been receiving at least two calls a day from teachers who are very frustrated.

A shortage of substitutes, student behavior and poor pay are all part of the problem, said Sims.

She says teachers in these districts are experiencing just as severe student behavior issues in class, as we told you a Huntsville City Schools teacher is experiencing.

Sims believes administrators are doing everything they can, and it’s up to our legislators to take action.

“They are not feeling appreciated. They are not feeling heard. They are not feeling valued. We need help from our legislators. We need help from the federal government. Somebody has got to come up with some solutions, or I’m telling you, in 1-2 years you’re going to be lucky to have any employees left to have school,” Sims said.

Sims says more money from the state to hire more teachers would make a big difference.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

