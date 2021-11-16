Popular Madison playground getting updates to be more accessible for disabled people

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A very popular kids’ playground is getting an upgrade. Kids Kingdom in Madison will see some big changes soon.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the city has two big goals. The first, give it a complete renovation because it’s getting old. It’s been open for 25 years. Second, city leaders are upgrading it so it’s accessible to disabled kids.

The mayor says the Madison City Disability Advocacy Board is leading the charge on this renovation. Those members are getting together to give recommendations on how more disabled parents can get in and out of the park as well as make it easier for disabled kids to be able to play in it.

Construction is set to start in late winter or early spring according to the mayor. But, he acknowledges that supply chain issues may mean shifting deadlines. The city has already ordered some new equipment, but Mayor Finley says there’s already a backup in getting it shipped out.

He says it should only take a couple of weeks to get all the work done, so kids won’t have to stay away for long. He does expect it to open in spring. “It was kind of the first big project that happened out in madison and it was done with community support. I can remember all they let me have was a wheelbarrow, no power tools, to move the mulch back and forth. My kids used that, we had birthday parties there. We went to Dublin Park to play disc golf. It’s just where everyone comes through in the city of Madison.”

That renovation will be about $700 thousand. The mayor says he hopes donations will cover the whole thing. He says Madison Visionary Partners raised $200 thousand so far. He says they have money in the general fund if they don’t raise enough.

