Authorities search for missing man in Bear Creek

BEAR CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bear Creek Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man Monday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 70-year-old Kenneth Eugene Palmer was last seen on Nov. 15 around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say Palmer was last seen wearing a blue button-up polo shirt with black seat pants and brown moccasin house shoes in the area of State Highway 241. Palmer is described as a white male, 5′11″, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Palmer may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information on Palmer is asked to contact the Bear Creek Police Department at 205-486-5201 or call 911.

