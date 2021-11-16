Deals
Authorities search for missing man in Bear Creek

Kenneth Eugene Palmer
Kenneth Eugene Palmer(ALEA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEAR CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bear Creek Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man Monday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 70-year-old Kenneth Eugene Palmer was last seen on Nov. 15 around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say Palmer was last seen wearing a blue button-up polo shirt with black seat pants and brown moccasin house shoes in the area of State Highway 241. Palmer is described as a white male, 5′11″, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Palmer may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information on Palmer is asked to contact the Bear Creek Police Department at 205-486-5201 or call 911.

