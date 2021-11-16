Muscle Shoals 6th graders transition to virtual learning due to increase in COVID cases

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Sixth graders at Muscle Shoals Middle School will be in virtual learning the remainder of the week.

According to a letter released from the school system, the 6th grade of the Muscle Shoals Middle School will transition to remote learning for the remainder of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Sixth graders will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 29 following Thanksgiving break. All Muscle Shoals City Schools will be closed for Thanksgiving break which is Nov. 22 - Nov. 26.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in a single grade level at one school,” said Superintendent Chad Holden in a letter sent to parents and guardians.

All other grade levels in Muscle Shoals will continue to operate for in-person class.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.