Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Muscle Shoals 6th graders transition to virtual learning due to increase in COVID cases

Parents have expressed concern over a return to virtual learning, social distancing, and masks...
Parents have expressed concern over a return to virtual learning, social distancing, and masks ahead of the new JCPS school year.(Pixabay)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Sixth graders at Muscle Shoals Middle School will be in virtual learning the remainder of the week.

According to a letter released from the school system, the 6th grade of the Muscle Shoals Middle School will transition to remote learning for the remainder of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Sixth graders will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 29 following Thanksgiving break. All Muscle Shoals City Schools will be closed for Thanksgiving break which is Nov. 22 - Nov. 26.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in a single grade level at one school,” said Superintendent Chad Holden in a letter sent to parents and guardians.

All other grade levels in Muscle Shoals will continue to operate for in-person class.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee killed in workplace incident
Toney man killed in wreck
Toney man killed in Sunday afternoon wreck
Helen Keller Hospital unveils vaccination policy
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville
Crash kills one in Morgan County

Latest News

Generic photo
Huntsville Animal Services lowers pet adoption prices ahead of Thanksgiving
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Warmer than average temps through Wednesday
Jacksonville apartment fire updates
Resident talks about scary moments during Jacksonville apartment fire that injured 2 people; arrests made
Woman killed in forklift accident
Woman killed in forklift accident