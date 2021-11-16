Deals
Multiple inmates test positive for hepatitis A in Madison County Jail

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple inmates in the Madison County Jail are im quarantine Tuesday night after testing positive for hepatitis A.

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, five inmates tested positive for the virus. The Alabama Department of Health and health care professionals with the department will provide vaccines tomorrow.

“We gave vaccines in 2019 and will do so again tomorrow,” said Patterson.

Health officials will also assist with contact tracing.

