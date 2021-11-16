Limestone County Commission approves new district boundary lines; NAACP not fully pleased

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Commission has approved new redistricting plans after going back to the drawing board following major backlash from the NAACP over the originally proposed plans.

The district boundary lines now comply with the Voting Rights Act, something the NAACP says the original redistricting plan lacked by removing around 1,500 African American voters out of District 3 - Limestone County’s heaviest black populated district.

“The first map that they put out there, it was trending in the wrong direction, so the new map is trending in the right direction but it’s just still not there,” said Alabama State NAACP President Benard Simelton.

The new redistricting plan was re-drawn a few weeks back and is now approved, actually increasing the black population in District 3 to 21%. But, the state NAACP president says they won’t go as far to say they’re pleased with this.

“We made sure every which way we could to try to make everything as fair as we can with every situation,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly.

Simelton says the new boundaries aren’t exactly a win for them.

“It still does not guarantee, or create a situation where an African America stands a realistic chance of getting elected to the County Commission, and that’s what we want,” said Simelton.

Simelton says the NAACP sent a resolution to the commission for them to consider something similar to a cumulative voting method. Currently, he says this would allow each voter to have four votes to distribute among candidates as they desire.

The NAACP hopes to meet with the County Commission soon to work on a more diverse election system, with the goal of guaranteeing an African American would be elected as a commissioner.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.