Huntsville Police conducting investigation following reports of stolen Menorah

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating a theft of property after a Menorah was reported stolen on Nov. 15 from a Huntsville synagogue.

According to HPD, this incident is being investigated as a theft of property case. This is not the first incident to occur at Chabad of Huntsville. However, investigators do not currently believe this is related to any of the previous incidents at the Synagogue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 256-722-7100.

WAFF 48 is gathering more information from the Rabbi and will update this story as we learn more.

