Huntsville Police conducting investigation following reports of stolen Menorah

(WILX)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating a theft of property after a Menorah was reported stolen on Nov. 15 from a Huntsville synagogue.

According to HPD, this incident is being investigated as a theft of property case. This is not the first incident to occur at Chabad of Huntsville. However, investigators do not currently believe this is related to any of the previous incidents at the Synagogue.

READ MORE: UPDATE: FBI, Huntsville Police offer $20,000 reward to find suspect in synagogue vandalisms

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 256-722-7100.

READ MORE: Second Huntsville synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

WAFF 48 is gathering more information from the Rabbi and will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

