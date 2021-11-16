Huntsville Venue Group releases name, opening date of new amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville amphitheater, currently under construction, now has a name and an official opening date!

Huntsville’s live entertainment destination will be named The Orion Amphitheater, an 8,000-seat amphitheater located near MidCity District.

The Huntsville Venue Group posted a video on Facebook Monday morning showing off its new name. The very first event at Orion will be “The First Waltz”, a three-day music festival held from May 13, 2022, through May 15, 2022.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Emmylou Harris, Brittany Howard, John Paul White and Mavis Staples make up some of the headliners!

According to our news partners at the Huntsville Business Journal, there will also be special performances from Huntsville’s own vibrant musical community such as The Aeolians of Oakwood University, Kelvin Wooten, Deqn Sue, Translee, and the Huntsville Community Drumline.

General Manager Ryan Murphy said the venue group went through “multiple iterations” of what they thought the whole idea of the amphitheater entailed.

“We came up with a long list but as we began leaning into some of the history of the area, we worked with the city and came to a consensus with The Orion. It sounds really great and hits all the marks we wanted to hit.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at www.theorionhuntsville.com. Multi-night packages will be available.

