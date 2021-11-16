Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Huntsville Animal Services lowers pet adoption prices ahead of Thanksgiving

Generic photo
Generic photo(Pexels)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are seeking to adopt or foster a furry friend this holiday season, Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) has a special offer for you!

Adult pets can be adopted for as little as $10 although some exclusions apply. According to HAS, adoptable puppies and kittens are also available for as little as $50. This offer will be available until Nov. 20.

For those unable to adopt, HAS offers foster programs including a sleepover program that gives animals a chance to escape the shelter for a couple of nights.

Pets are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and come with a City license and free bag of pet food. HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard would like to head into the holiday season with as many empty kennels as possible.

“Families are often home during the holidays and it’s a great time to help ease an animal’s stress, even if it’s for just a short while,” Sheppard said. “During a holiday, the dogs’ personalities and behaviors are noted, plus they get some great sleep. When they return, they are usually verified as housebroken, well-behaved, good with kids and good with other dogs. This information is invaluable in pairing them with an individual or family,” said Dr. Sheppard.

The animal shelter is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. HAS will be closed on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Click here to see photos, ages and descriptions of available pets.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee killed in workplace incident
Toney man killed in wreck
Toney man killed in Sunday afternoon wreck
Helen Keller Hospital unveils vaccination policy
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville
Crash kills one in Morgan County

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Warmer than average temps through Wednesday
Jacksonville apartment fire updates
Resident talks about scary moments during Jacksonville apartment fire that injured 2 people; arrests made
Woman killed in forklift accident
Woman killed in forklift accident
Weston Lee Tidwell
Fort Payne man arrested on drug trafficking charges