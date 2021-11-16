Huntsville Animal Services lowers pet adoption prices ahead of Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are seeking to adopt or foster a furry friend this holiday season, Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) has a special offer for you!

Adult pets can be adopted for as little as $10 although some exclusions apply. According to HAS, adoptable puppies and kittens are also available for as little as $50. This offer will be available until Nov. 20.

For those unable to adopt, HAS offers foster programs including a sleepover program that gives animals a chance to escape the shelter for a couple of nights.

Pets are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and come with a City license and free bag of pet food. HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard would like to head into the holiday season with as many empty kennels as possible.

“Families are often home during the holidays and it’s a great time to help ease an animal’s stress, even if it’s for just a short while,” Sheppard said. “During a holiday, the dogs’ personalities and behaviors are noted, plus they get some great sleep. When they return, they are usually verified as housebroken, well-behaved, good with kids and good with other dogs. This information is invaluable in pairing them with an individual or family,” said Dr. Sheppard.

The animal shelter is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. HAS will be closed on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Click here to see photos, ages and descriptions of available pets.

