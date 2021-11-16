Developer withdraws P2 zoning for Goose Pond Island new development

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been a hot topic now for months in Scottsboro. Re-zoning the Goose Pond area to allow for the addition of new homes and commercial properties.

Changing the Goose Pond Island re-zoning from strictly residential to allowing commercial properties, rentals, and townhomes is not something current residents want.

As a solution, developers with Southern Summit Group eliminated 70 townhomes from the site and replaced them with 25 single-family lots.

Now, developer Kevin Tucker is proposing to remove the P2 zoning. He wants to replace it with 80 acres of R2 zoning for single-family units and 26 acres of R4 zoning for multi-family units.

7.6 acres of land will also be used for vehicles and boats.

Tucker said that would include apartments and condominiums.

Which Tucker said will attract more people to the area.

“You’ve got Goose Pond colony resort, the golf course, the marina, you’ve got Lake Guntersville and all of the amenities that go with it, and this development is designed to be a community, not just a subdivision. It will incorporate water amenities, a park, and even though it’s not a part of the zoning, it will include sidewalks,” said Tucker.

Resident Donna Long said she is pleased that Tucker is working with them.

“I’m excited that the developer is willing to make adjustments, and I think he has made some good adjustments. There is still an issue with traffic because Goose Pond Island Drive is such a narrow, curvy road, and we are still concerned about that with the number of homes he plans to build,” said Long.

City council member, Ralph Dawe, said the new homes would increase the population and ultimately increase the appeal for outside businesses.

The city council will vote to approve a public hearing meeting Monday, November 22.

