Decatur Police Department hires mental health liaison

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has hired a new mental health liaison officer.

According to DPD, Kathryn Anderson graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Recreation Management with a focus in Recreation Therapy and Addictions Counseling.

Anderson also worked in a residential treatment facility, state prison and psych hospital as a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist prior to attending Alabama A&M University where she earned a master’s degree in Counseling Psychology.

“I am very excited to be part of a community that has a desire to continue to take care of its neighbors,” said Anderson.

DPD says Anderson previously worked as a counselor in county jails, community mental health centers and most recently with a mobile crisis team in Cullman County.

