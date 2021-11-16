Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Decatur Police Department hires mental health liaison

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has hired a new mental health liaison officer.

According to DPD, Kathryn Anderson graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Recreation Management with a focus in Recreation Therapy and Addictions Counseling.

Anderson also worked in a residential treatment facility, state prison and psych hospital as a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist prior to attending Alabama A&M University where she earned a master’s degree in Counseling Psychology.

“I am very excited to be part of a community that has a desire to continue to take care of its neighbors,” said Anderson.

DPD says Anderson previously worked as a counselor in county jails, community mental health centers and most recently with a mobile crisis team in Cullman County.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee killed in workplace incident
Toney man killed in wreck
Toney man killed in Sunday afternoon wreck
Source: WAFF
Remembering the Airport Road tornado 32 years later
Jordan Nelson and Brandon Allison were arrested by Florence Police for assault.
Police arrest two men connected to assault
Crash kills one in Morgan County

Latest News

10 Day Forecast
A Windy Wednesday on the way.
Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested
Former MPS interim CFO arrested
Former MPS interim CFO arrested
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prison sentence was reduced by a judge.
State: Former house speaker attempted to influence prison legislation for early release