Cullman Regional Hospital hosts Nurse Recruitment Center as they prepare for large expansion

By Megan Plotka
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals around the country are desperately looking for nurses right now., Cullman Regional Hospital is stepping up it’s efforts to fill dozens of open positions. They’re hosting a Nurse Recruitment Reception.

There are countless stories out there about medical professionals across the country leaving due to pandemic fatigue. Meanwhile, at Cullman Regional, they’re filling new positions because the hospital is expanding.

The Health Care Authority of Cullman County/ Cullman Regional Board of Directors received Emergency Alabama Certificate of Need to add more beds to the hospital. They added 30 beds, including 13 beds for critical care. This happened earlier this year in March 2021.

This is all to prepare for another possible COVID-19 surge.

At the time, they were recovering from an overwhelming start of the year. At the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, the hospital’s Emergency Room capacity hit 200% during the holiday pandemic surge.

This was the highest capacity of any ICU in the country.

This isn’t the only expansion happening at Cullman Regional Hospital. They are building up their emergency room on top of a $30 million emergency department expansion project. It was announced n June 2019, before the pandemic. Cullman Regional Hospital’s nurse recruiter, Alicia Alldredge, says they’re also preparing to expand other departments as well.

Alldredge says she’s trying to proactively hire more nurses. She says people can get hired on the spot at the event. “What you can expect to see at this event is on-site interviews with department directors, department hiring managers, and kind of just a meet or greet is important now for every company right now, I think to show the company culture.”

This event is happening Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Colonel Cullman Room at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

