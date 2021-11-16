City leader pushing to make Huntsville pedestrian friendly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How do you make Huntsville streets safer? City leaders are trying to figure that out, especially for pedestrians.

In Huntsville. it is not unusual to see people running, or biking dodging cars to get from one side of the street to the other.

Now, city leaders are teaming up with engineering firm Barge Design Solutions to help improve city walkability.

“The parkway is this great wall of china that separates east from west in Huntsville. Getting from one side to the other isn’t just linking one side to the other it’s really linking downtown to the space and rocket city. It’s linking MidCity to south Huntsville,” said Madsen.

City Manager of Urban & Long Range Planning, Dennis Madsen says there needs to be multiple routes to get across the city safely.

“There is no one popular intersection, really a lot of them are important. You really don’t want to funnel everyone into one. You want to make sure you have multiple crossing points to get across safely,” said Madsen.

Some of the largest areas of concern are high-volume traffic areas.

“University is a big concern getting back and forth across there. Not simply because of the traffic, because there are a lot of destinations along there. A lot of shopping. Midcity comes along obviously that is going to be a very popular destination. Providence is very popular.”

The intersections near schools are also priorities.

“Huntsville High, Lee High, New Century, Jemison, Columbia, and Grissom we would all like to see to a certain extent better bike accessibility,” said Madsen.

Huntsville City Council member Bill Kling says there is more money than ever to make these improvements.

“We now have 850,000 to spend for sidewalks instead of the 350,000 we have had in the past,” said Kling.

You can view the Huntsville Area Bike plan here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.